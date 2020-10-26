Viola M. LoConte
Viola M. LoConte, age 94 of Stratford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Home. Born in Bridgeport on January 19, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Mary Capuano LoConte. Prior to retirement, Viola worked as a supervisor at Dresser Industries. She was a loving sister, aunt, great-aunt, and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Viola is survived by her loving nephew, Gary Moroni of Stratford and loving niece Valerie Sandor and her husband James of Trumbull, as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Being the last of the LoConte family, she was predeceased by her 3 brothers, Pat, Angelo, and Anthony LoConte, and her nine sisters, Emily Dion, Lucy Sportini, Edith Napolitano, Dorothy Rich, Mary Moretti, Anna Burdo, Lena LoConte, Clara LoConte, and Bernice Moroni.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, there will be no calling hours. All are invited to join the family at a graveside service on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Rd., Trumbull. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
.