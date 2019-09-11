|
Viola Ann (Harcharik)
McCarrick
Jul 14, 1919 - Sep 8, 2019
Viola Ann (Harcharik) McCarrick, age 100, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Charles McCarrick, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Mrs. McCarrick was born July 14, 1919 in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Alexander and Helen (Simko) Harcharik and was a longtime Stratford resident. Viola was retired from Schick Manufacturing and a longtime parishioner of Saint James Church. Her faith and family were important to her. After retiring from Schick, she enjoyed caring for her grandchildren, traveling, doing crafts with her friends and dancing. One of her greatest joys was baking for her friends and family and sending care packages for those in college. She is survived by four children, Robert McCarrick and his wife Ruth, Lois Freeman and her husband Gene, John McCarrick and his wife Laura and Linda Tampellini and her husband Jim; eleven grandchildren, Christopher Tampellini and his wife Allison, Craig McCarrick and his wife Becky, Julie Walsh and her husband Tom, Robert McCarrick and his wife Kristen, Ben McCarrick and his wife Amy, Ryan McCarrick, Megan Stevenson and her husband Brian, Colin McCarrick, Hope McCarrick, Sean McCarrick and AJ Tampellini; seventeen great-grandchildren, Maggie, Christopher, William, Hunter, Aeden, Liam, Ava, Dylan, Luke, Camryn, Samuel, Olivia, Grace, Sadie, Charlotte, Noah and Luke and several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sons, Richard and Charles. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:30 am in Saint James Church, 2070 Main St., Stratford. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may visit with her family before Mass time from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Saint Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, https://www.stjude.org/ways-to-give. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, please visit: www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 12, 2019