Violet A. Astolfi Sorrentino, age 100, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 in the Jewish Home for the Elderly. Violet is survived by one son, Craig Sorrentino and wife, Nancy of Trumbull, one daughter, Patricia Sorrentino-Galello of Stratford, one grandson, Anthony Sorrentino and wife, Tammy, one granddaughter, Jamie Pannese and husband, Christopher, four great grandsons, Anthony, Vincenzo, Dante and Dominic. Violet was predeceased by her son, Robert Sorrentino and her son-in-law, Robert Galello. Due to the current health situation, a memorial service to celebrate Violet's life will be announced at a later time. The Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-6097
