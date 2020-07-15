Dr. Virgil V. Procaccini D.D.S.
On July 14th, 2020, Dr. Virgil V. Procaccini of Trumbull entered into eternal rest at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and children, following a prolonged illness. He was born in Bridgeport on August 13th, 1934, to Virgil and Patricia (Cingari) Procaccini. A graduate of Central High School, Virgil attended Fairfield University, where he sang in the University Glee Club and continued to do so as an alumnus for many years.
Virgil attended Georgetown Dental School, graduating in 1960. He opened his dental practice in his family home on Main Street in Bridgeport, next door to his dad's barbershop. Virgil loved his profession and was dedicated to his patients, many of whom became close friends. He continued to practice dentistry into his 80s. A colleague of Virgil's affectionately referred to him as "the oldest practicing dentist in the world!" The day his health forced him into retirement was a sad one.
Virgil was always ready to tell a joke or talk about a recipe. He was a member of the Bacio Italian Club and the Elks Lodge #36. He loved spending time with family, and of course, cooking for them. Sunday dinners were a family tradition in his home. He was happiest when he was surrounded by his loved ones. Lucky for him, that was often. His home was full of love, laughter, and noise. Noise, mostly provided by his youngest grandsons, Sean, Travis, Jaxson and Aiden. Virgil also enjoyed the occasional poker game at the club. The last months of his life were challenging ones, but he faced them in true Virgil fashion - a joke and a smile, with a touch of sarcasm.
Virgil leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years, Patricia, and their daughters, Tricia Johnson and husband, David, of Trumbull and Kelly Perry and husband, Nick, of Trumbull. Virgil is also survived by daughter, Deirdra Preis and her husband, Dana, of Easton, four sons, Virgil Procaccini and his wife, Joanne, of Newtown, Francis Procaccini of Stratford, Declan Procaccini and his wife, Lisa of Newtown, and Damon Procaccini of Bridgeport. He is also survived by two brothers, Vincent Procaccini and his wife, Joyce of Sarasota, Florida, Robert Procaccini, of Brandford, and twelve grandchildren.
The family is humbled by the care and compassion provided by the very special nurses and aides especially Angelica Retome, Kelly LaFrance, Molly Mitchell, Phyllis Ferraro and Laura Gallagher.
Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service and celebration of Virgil's life will be held at a later date, when gatherings in larger groups are permitted. Please visit https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/virgil-procaccini/4377
to share your stories and memories with the family virtually.