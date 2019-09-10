|
|
Virginia A. Griffiths
Virginia A. Griffiths, age 96, of Shelton, the beloved wife of the late David H. Griffiths, died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, September 10th with her family by her side. Born in Oklahoma City on October 29, 1922, daughter of the late James Clifton and Elizabeth (Fee) Andrews. She lived in Chicago and New Jersey, before she moved to Pennsylvania and finally Shelton in 2004. She was an active member of the Shelton Senior Center where she enjoyed playing bridge with her many friends. Virginia is survived by her daughters Nancy Ross and her husband Pete of Shelton, and also Carol Halloran and her husband Michael of Plymouth, MA. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Greg Ross and his wife Kelly, Scott Ross and his wife Jessica, Jamie Ventre and her husband John and Sarah Halloran and six great-grandchildren, Taylor, Aidan, Ainsley, Maeve, Dylan and Olivia. Friends may call on Saturday from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Her funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the parlor. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Spooner House, 30 Todd Rd., Shelton, CT 06484. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 12, 2019