Virginia Babycos
Virginia Babycos, widow of Louis Babycos, entered into eternal rest on May 7th, 2020. She was employed by the Bridgeport Board of Education as a Paraprofessional. She taught at Columbus School for many years and enjoyed her time with her children and fellow staff members. She was also an "Honorary Member" of the S.S. Norden Club in Bridgeport where she enjoyed many Friday night dinners, birthdays, holiday events, and socializing with her friends. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Alison Kodz, and her husband Thomas. Also survived by her daughter Virginia Millo, and three grandsons - Michael Danjczek (Charity), Matthew Millo (Monica), and Darren Millo (Blayre). She also leaves six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves her special "adopted" family the Gilberties, Dawn Totora, Sal, and Bilal, and good friend, Richard Hager. She also leaves behind her special cats, Purrci and Charlie. Her calling hours and memorial service will be held at Lesko & Polke Funeral Home on a future date and time to be announce with entombment to follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Virginia wished that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. To sign her online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on May 14, 2020.
May 14, 2020
Offering our sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Lesko-Polke Funeral Home
