Virginia Babycos
Virginia Babycos
Virginia Babycos, widow of the late Louis Babycos, entered into eternal rest on May 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Calling hours will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Guests will have the ability to greet her family in a safe, comfortable setting. Entombment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, Virginia wished that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. For travel directions, to sign her online guest register, or read her complete obituary, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Calling hours
10:00 AM
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Offering our sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Lesko-Polke Funeral Home
