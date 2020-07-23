Virginia Babycos
Virginia Babycos, widow of the late Louis Babycos, entered into eternal rest on May 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Calling hours will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Guests will have the ability to greet her family in a safe, comfortable setting. Entombment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, Virginia wished that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
. For travel directions, to sign her online guest register, or read her complete obituary, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com