|
|
Virginia M. Bennett
November 19, 1930 - October 19, 2019Virginia Marie Bennett of Shelton passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her home with her two daughters and son-in-law by her side. She was the wife of the late Joseph Bennett. Virginia was born November 19, 1930 in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Robert and Mary Hale Maher. She is survived by her children, Diane (Michael) MacKinnel, Marilou Mangiamele and Joseph Bennett; grandchildren, Christopher (Jennifer) Bennett, Leah Bennett, Kathleen (Joshua) Nugent, Mark Mangiamele, Caroline MacKinnel, Joseph Mangiamele, Hannah Bennett, Grace Bennett, and great-grandchildren, Duke Nugent, Adeleine Bennett, and Michaela Bennett. She was predeceased by her son Michael Bennet, her sisters, Jean Shingola, Mary Lou Mongillo and Linda Cygan. She was the matriarch of her family and took so much joy in being with them.. She was so happy to have met her great-grandchildren, and looked forward to every Monday with her great-grandson. She was known by many names, such as, Gram, Ginny Mom, Gaga, Little One. She lived a life that made such a big impact on all of her family, and all that knew her, and will be missed immensely. Her family finds comfort in knowing she is dancing with her sisters in Heaven. Her family would like to thank her caregiver Janice for taking such wonderful care of her and for loving her, Virginia loved her as family as well. They would also like to thank Seasons Hospice for their support, care, kindness, and compassion, especially, Lisa, Sandi, Betsy, and Jackie.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday morning at 11:00 at St. Jude Church, Monroe. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. For directions and online memorial, please see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 23, 2019