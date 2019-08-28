Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel's church
Milford, CT
More Obituaries for Virginia Brangaccio
Virginia Brangaccio

Virginia Brangaccio Obituary
Virginia P. Brangaccio
Virginia P. Brangaccio, age 89, passed away on August 19, 2019 of. A lifelong native of Shelton, CT, she was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Antoinette Brangaccio and her 11 siblings, Lucy, Al, Tony, Theresa, Mary, Vincent, Raffy, Margaret, Frances, Carmela and Gnazio. "Vigie" never married but was a loving aunt to 21 nieces and nephews, of who 12 survive her.
"Vigie" had Parkinson's disease that restricted her mobility. But her mind remained sharp and she managed her own affairs. With the help of her niece Gina, and then Mary Jane Shaw, she lived at home until her death. They were helped by Etleva Reci and Cecelia Espinosa. Recently, Arjana Kojeli joined the team. Our family is grateful for their help.
"Vigie" was retired from Olin Corporation and also worked for many years at Sponge Rubber Products in Shelton. She was a devout Catholic and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Gabriel's church in Milford, CT on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. All are welcome. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Shelton.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 30, 2019
