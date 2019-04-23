Virginia F. Anderson

Virginia F. (Carlson) Anderson, age 93, of Cromwell, wife of the late Stanley Anderson, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Middlesex Hospital. Mrs. Anderson was born in Stratford, she was a retired Registered Nurse at Bridgeport Hospital. She was a graduate of the Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing. Her and her late husband met at the Cromwell Hilltop and were married in 1950, they also lived in Springhill, FL for 7 years before returning to CT. She is survived by four sons, Alan Anderson, of New London, Kenneth Anderson, of IL, Dr. Richard Anderson, of MA and Ronald Anderson, of IL. Five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by a sister Dorothy and a brother Lincoln Carlson. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial service on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Covenent Church of Easton, 1 Sporthill, Rd., Easton. Burial will be private in Park Cemetery in Bridgeport. Donations may be made to the Covenant Benevolent Care Fund at the Covenant Village in Cromwell. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary