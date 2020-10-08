Virginia Grimes
January 1, 1929 - June 29, 2020Mrs. Virginia Garland Newton Grimes (Toni), 91, wife of Dallas Bernard Grimes, and resident of Pungoteague, VA, passed away on June 29th, 2020, following a brief illness. Toni, was known as GG to her grandchildren and Mom to the family. Her absence will be deeply felt by her family and many friends, from Connecticut to California, from Virginia to Barbados. The sun will sorely miss having Mom in her view.
Toni is survived by her family, her husband Dallas of 68 years, by her daughter Ellen, by her son Charles and his wife Cathy and their daughters Victoria and Allie, by her son Christopher and his wife Nancy and their twins, Shane and Cleo and by her son Jeffrey. She is also survived by her sister Jane Mason. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Irma Newton and by her step-father "Buck" Harper and her brother-in-law, Elwood Mason.
Toni was a New Year's gift to her parents, Charles and Irma DeShazo Newton on January 1, 1929, in King George, VA. Toni lived in King George until graduating from high school. She attended James Madison College and graduated from The Medical College of Virginia with a degree as a registered nurse. Marriage to Dallas took her to Connecticut where they resided, raised a family and made good friends for over 65 years. Toni was loved by all, kids and parents, for her caring nature as School Nurse at Redding elementary School for over eighteen years. Following her heart and roots Toni & Dallas returned to King George VA in 2015, before moving to Pungoteague in 2017, on Virginia's Eastern Shore.
There can be no greater tribute to be paid to a departed loved one than the fond memories of her children and grandchildren. Memories of her bountiful flower and vegetable gardens, amazing cooking and dinner parties, and afternoons spent sitting with GG on her porch swing talking, laughing, and sipping her sweet-iced tea will forever be in our hearts.
There will be no public service. Our family welcomes gifts of love from those who wish to express them through donations to The National Audubon Society, PO Box 97194, Washington, DC 20090-7194. Please include with your donation, a note stating "In memory of Virginia "Toni" Grimes" and the return notification address of: Toni, 30334 Kusian Cove Road, Painter, VA 23420. We also welcome and invite you to visit forevermissed.com
to reflect on and leave your love and fond memories.
