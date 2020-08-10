Virginia Hovan

Virginia (Jean) Hovan

1926-2020

Virginia Bromley Hovan, 94, of Bpt., Milford, Southbury andTrumbull, CT passed away after a brief illness on July 27, 2020 in Southbury,CT. Our family would like to thank The Lutheran Home staff for their loving care.

Jean was born in Bpt., CT to Elizabeth (Betty) West-Bromley-Mighetto and Frank Bromley on Jan.18, 1926. She attended Central H.S. and went on to become one of the first Radio Operators in the area at WNAB in Bpt. where she learned to do morse code during the war. She moved to N.Y.C. and sang with Charlie Spivak and his orchestra + did some modeling before she returned home, married and raised her family in Miford, CT. She was a teachers aide at Pumpkin Delight Grammar School for years and enjoyed many happy memories being involved with the Milford Little League with her husband.

Jean was predeceased by her loving husband Frank J.Hovan; her brother Frank Bromley Jr.and her beloved grandson Rico Baldino. She leaves behind her three cherished children: daughter Linda Stone and son-in-law Harry of Southbury, CT, her son: Frank Douglas Hovan of Bradenton, FL and her daughter Donna Baldino of Trumbull, CT. A brother Robert Bromley and wife Janet. A sister Sue Lance and husband Bill of Crystal Lake, FL. Her nine beloved grandchildren: Janine Carbonaro and husband Gerard of Oxford, CT; Bob Stone of Newtown CT, Jen Flood and husband Bill of Southbury, CT ; Sloane Hovan of Winter Springs FL; Brent Hovan of Tampa, FL, Ronald Baldino Jr of Stfd., CT, Russell Baldino of S. Carolina and Regina Baldino of Trumbull, CT. Her precious six great-grandchildren: Rolt, Doug and Stone McIntyre of Oxford, CT; Lexy and Tyler Flood of Southbury, CT and Giavonna Baldino-Rotz of Trumbull, CT. Two neices: Laura Liuzzo of Naugatuck, CT and Dee Dee Bromley of Camden, AR, among many other beloved family members.

Nicknamed "Tiger" by her husband for her spunk, Jean will be most remembered for her devotion to her children and family and for her wonderful,- positive, optimistic, attitude toward life all the way to 94 !! She will be sorely missed by her loved ones.



