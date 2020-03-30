|
|
Virginia (Ginny) Kalfaian
April 15, 1937 - March 27, 2020Virginia (Ginny) Kalfaian, age 82, a longtime resident of Stratford, passed away at RegalCare of West Haven nursing home where she had resided for the past 11 years. She was the beloved wife of Richard Kalfaian of Branford for 57 years.
Virginia was born in Watertown, MA, on April 15, 1937, the daughter of the late Mihran and Armenouhi Avedisian.
She was beloved by her children James Kalfaian and his wife Robin, and Linda Haas and her husband John, and was the loving grandmother of Kate and Annie Kalfaian, and Kayla Haas.
Virginia is survived by her brother Harry Avedisian and his wife Lalia of Framingham, MA, and her sister Helen Chinian of Watertown, MA, and their families.
Virginia is also survived by Ellie Foley and Phyllis Evans who have been loving and constant friends since their freshman year in college.
Virginia graduated from Boston State College (now part of UMass Boston) in 1960 with a BS in Education. She was employed for almost 30 years by the State of Connecticut as an OTB cashier in Bridgeport and as senior clerk at the Kellogg Environmental Center in Derby.
Virginia will always be remembered by friends and family for her caring nature, elegance, generosity, quick wit, and musicality (vocal, piano, and organ). For many years she served the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension, Trumbull, CT, as a chorister, choir leader and organist, and served on and chaired many committees.
Virginia's family will memorialize her privately. Contributions in her memory may be made to Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension, 1460 Huntington Turnpike, Trumbull, CT 06611. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2020