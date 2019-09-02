Connecticut Post Obituaries
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
More Obituaries for Virginia Lity
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Lity

Virginia Lity Obituary
Virginia " Gina " Lity
Virginia " Gina " Lity, age 84, formerly of Bridgeport, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 am directly at St. Dimitrie Orthodox Church, 504 Sport Hill Rd., Easton with burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Friends may call at the Church on Thursday from 10 am until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Dimitrie Church. Arrangements in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 3, 2019
