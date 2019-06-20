Virginia M. Cutarelli

Virginia M. Cutarelli, age 94, of Downers Grove, IL, formerly of Shelton, entered into rest on Sunday, June 16, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late James Cutarelli. She was born in Shelton on August 26, 1924, daughter of the late Salvatore and Assunta (Dele Solo) Pisacane and was a Shelton resident until 1998 when she moved to Downers Grove, IL. Virginia was an office worker and homemaker who devoted her life to caring for family members and friends. She gave to others through volunteer work. She was a Girl Scout Leader, President of the Ferry School PTA, a Red Cross blood bank volunteer and a member of the Shelton Republican Town Committee. Upon moving, she resided at the Oak Trace Senior community where she continued to volunteer her services in local schools and participated in the Oak Trace Choir. Some of her favorite hobbies were singing, sewing, baking, and preparing large Italian meals for her family and friends. She is the beloved mother of Jean Harlow and her husband Jerry of Westmont, IL and Lynn Luiz and her husband David of N. Andover, MA, loving grandmother of Rebecca and Susan Harlow, Jeffrey Crosby and his wife Erica and Jamie Durkin and her husband Jason, great-grandmother of Jackson and Braeden Crosby. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Virginia was the last of 9 siblings who predeceased her, Alfred, Ralph, John, Joseph, Carl, Albert, Euguene, and Ernest Pisacane and Mary Far. She was also predeceased by her son-in-law Bob Crosby. Friends may call Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 11 AM in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Her funeral service will begin at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Employee Appreciation Fund, Oak Trace Health and Wellness Center, 250 Village Dr., Downers Grove, IL 60516. Online condolences may be left at www.riverviewfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary