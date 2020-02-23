Connecticut Post Obituaries
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
4700 Madison Ave.
Trumbull, CT
Virginia Magro


1927 - 2020
Virginia Magro Obituary
Virginia R. Magro
Virginia R. (Verdi) Magro, age 92, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Joseph Richard Magro, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Born in Brooklyn, NY on March 12, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Margaret Petrina Verdi. Mrs. Magro had been employed by Bank of America, where she worked as a teller for many years. Her strong work ethic kept her working until the age of 90, where she was employed by AA Hearing Aid Center as a receptionist. A woman of great faith, she was a longtime dedicated parishioner of Christ the King Church, Trumbull. She enjoyed playing Mahjong and other card games with friends, where she built many lasting relationships. Above all else however, was her family and the importance of spending time with them. She was a big fan of sports, especially those played by her grandsons, Joseph and Brian McBride of Trumbull, whom she had adored very much. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her daughter Christine McBride and her husband Joseph, two sons, James Watson and his wife Sandra and Timothy Watson and his wife Regina. She is also survived by six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Edward Verdi.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. directly in Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Ave., Trumbull. Private family interment will take place. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 24, 2020
