Virginia Geyer Miles
Virginia Geyer Miles, first lady of two American universities for two decades and the wife of international educator and University of Bridgeport President Dr. Leland Miles, died peacefully in Sarasota, Florida on August 9 at age 94. As first lady at Alfred University from 1967 to 1974 and the University of Bridgeport (UB) from 1974 to 1987, she helped redefine the role, especially at UB, where she was a partner with her husband in cultivating domestic and international students, promoting the University and engaging with supporters. While at UB, she also was active as first lady of the International Association of University Presidents (IAUP), which her husband led from 1981 to 1984. In 1987, in a lengthy citation, the UB Board of Trustees cited Mrs. Miles's "devotion to the growth and welfare of the institution," noting that both at home and throughout the world, she campaigned for international cooperation and understanding, and "built a bridge between UB and business, educational and political leaders, especially in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America."
Locally, Mrs. Miles and her husband were well known for hosting annual events to celebrate UB, including Christmas at Waldemere and Spring at Waldemere, held in the President's residence and attended by prominent national and local business, political and artistic leaders and members of the UB family of donors.
Mrs. Miles was a longtime supporter of the arts in Fairfield County, including serving as a Trustee of the Greater Bridgeport Symphony, Board Member of the Westport Friends of Music, and judge in the Carlson-Horn Competition for Young Instrumentalists that recognizes gifted young musicians in Fairfield and New Haven Counties. She was known for her acute ear and discerning musical understanding. Mrs. Miles was a trained pianist and cellist who studied with the renowned cellist Orlando Cole, who trained many of the lead cellists in America's orchestras. A forceful personality known for her intense curiosity and generosity, she was a joyful, loving and ardent champion of her family.
Virginia Geyer was raised in Milford, Delaware, the daughter of a successful businessman. At an early age, Mrs. Miles showed promise in both the piano and cello and attended Juniata College in Pennsylvania, where during her junior year she was awarded a scholarship to study in a summer program at Yale School of Music. But that year, her life took a new course when another student, Leland Miles, walked into her British Drama class in mid-semester. Mr. Miles had just returned from China, where he had been a highly decorated aviator with Chenault's Flying Tigers. He took a seat next to her and asked if he could borrow her notebook. Thus, began the next seven decades of their lives together. Both are Juniata College graduates.
Mrs. Miles and her husband were also active supporters of the arts in their winter home in Sarasota, where they also were members of St. Boniface Episcopal Church.
Mrs. Miles is survived by Christine Miles Kelliher and John Kelliher of Albany, New York; Gregory Miles and Susan Brady of New York, New York; sisters-in-law Barbara Geyer and Doris Geyer; and more than a dozen nieces and nephews. Mrs. Miles was predeceased by her husband in 2016. A celebration of their lives will be held at Trinity Church in Southport, CT, where they both worshipped for more than five decades, at a date and time to be announced.
