1/1
Virginia Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia M. Myers
Virginia M. Myers, 92, of Milford, beloved wife of Paul Myers, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020. Born on March 1, 1928 in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Lillian Payne.
Virginia volunteered at Milford Hospital for 14 years after retiring. In her spare time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, word finds, watching games shows, and her favorite show, Blue Bloods. Virginia was also a huge Elvis fan.
Along with her husband, Virginia is survived by her children, Victoria, Eileen, and James Longo; grandchildren, Christopher (Karrey) Marron, Kevin (Samantha) Marron, and Daniel Marron, and Victoria, Denise, and Jay Longo; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, K.C., and Alexandria Marron, Daniel Longo, and David McAllister; and extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her siblings.
Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. Interment will be on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CEMETERY). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cody-White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved