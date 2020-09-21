Virginia Myers

Virginia M. Myers
Virginia M. Myers, 92, of Milford, beloved wife of Paul Myers, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020. Born on March 1, 1928 in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Lillian Payne.
Virginia volunteered at Milford Hospital for 14 years after retiring. In her spare time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, word finds, watching games shows, and her favorite show, Blue Bloods. Virginia was also a huge Elvis fan.
Along with her husband, Virginia is survived by her children, Victoria, Eileen, and James Longo; grandchildren, Christopher (Karrey) Marron, Kevin (Samantha) Marron, and Daniel Marron, and Victoria, Denise, and Jay Longo; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, K.C., and Alexandria Marron, Daniel Longo, and David McAllister; and extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her siblings.
Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. Interment will be on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CEMETERY). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
.