Virginia P. Ring
Virginia Patricia (Pat) Ring, age 79, of Stratford, beloved wife of Dennis Ring, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 25th, 1940 in Brooklyn New York to the late Walter E. and Virginia Beatty Trum, Pat was the oldest of 7 children. Pat married Dennis M. Ring in May of 1960 and they just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. The family moved to Sycamore Illinois in 1965 and then to Connecticut in 1972 where they lived in Danbury for almost 30 years until moving to the shoreline, living in Milford and the finally settling in Stratford. In addition to being a loving mother and spouse, Pat was a successful real estate agent earning her GRI designation and managing various Coldwell Banker offices in Danbury, Oxford and Stratford. She was an active member of Our Lady of Peace parish in Lordship where she was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Garden Club, Prayer Shawl Ministry and taught the youngest parishioners in the faith formation program. She was blessed with many, many good friends from the parish family and family was the most important thing to Pat. In addition to her beloved husband, Dennis, Pat is also survived by three children, Mary Pat DeCarlo and husband, Bill of New Haven, Dennis M. Ring Jr. and wife, Christine of Bethel and Karen Meisel and husband, Aaron of Stratford, proud grandmother to four grandchildren, Courtney DeCarlo Levine and husband, Josh, Lindsay DeCarlo, Shannon Meisel, and Sean Meisel. Pat just recently became a great-grandmother to Noah Levine, beloved aunt to 28 nieces and nephew and 43 great-nieces and nephews. Due to the current health situation, all services were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. The final weeks of life Pat's life she was given tender care by the wonderful people of Connecticut Hospice. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, for those interested to donate Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 in Pat's memory. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
