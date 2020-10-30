1/1
Virginia Sanko
1936 - 2020
Virginia P. Sanko
Virginia P. Sanko (Ginny), age 84, of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Robert Sanko, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 at Lord Chamberlain Health Care Center, with her loving family and dear friends by her side. She was born in New Haven on March 7, 1936 to the late Walter and Helen (Lesniak) Burnaka and had been a lifelong area resident with her late husband Bob. The two spent many winters enjoying the sunshine in The Villages, FL, where they could be found touring around in their golf cart by day, and dancing throughout the Square at night! Those who knew Ginny best remember her for strong will and high energy, her green-thumb in the garden, the best pierogi-making, and for showing us what it means to be a beautiful person both inside and out. Ginny is survived by her devoted daughter Karen and her husband Kevin of Stratford, and beloved daughter-in-law Margaret Sanko of Shelton. She was the best "Gigi" to her three cherished grandchildren, Jacquelyn Kubicko, Steven and Allison Sanko. She also leaves behind her beloved sister, Loraine Swartz of North Carolina, along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband of 60 years, Virginia was predeceased by her son, Michael Sanko, and brother, Walter Burnaka, Jr. Funeral services will be private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home – Stratford. The family requests that those desiring may make a donation in memory of Virginia to St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, 100 St. John's Dr., Trumbull, CT 06611. For more information, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
