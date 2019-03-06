Vita DelFranco DeCiucis

Vita DelFranco DeCiucis, age 79, of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Victor DeCiucis, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at in Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 8, 1939 in Canale Serino, Province of Avellino, Italy, she was daughter of the late Vincenzo and Anna Vigeretto DelFranco. Vita worked for Remington Shaver and retired from DeLuca's Pasta, Derby. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and canning. But above all, she was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jolene Marie DeCiucis, a brother, Peter DelFranco and a sister, Antoinette Pawloski. Survivors include four loving children, Joseph DeCiucis and his wife Noreen of Ansonia, Roseanna Logan and her husband Jerry of Charlotte, NC, Victoria Rosvall and her husband David of Swoope, VA and Victor DeCiucis Jr., and his wife Kristine of Shelton, ten cherished grandchildren, Jaime, Krista, Kianna, Joseph and Gianni DeCiucis, Jason Logan and his wife Nicole, Matthew Logan, Michael Holly and his wife Ariana, Samantha Holly and Marisa DeCiucis, four adored great-grandchildren, Silas, Declan, Rhys, and Jackson, a sister Sabby Paulus of Conyers, GA, as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 9:00 a.m. from the Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull, and at 10:00 a.m. in St. Margaret's Shrine, Bridgeport, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., in the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 6, 2019