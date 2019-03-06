Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-3587
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Shrine
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vita DeCiucis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vita DeCiucis


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vita DeCiucis Obituary
Vita DelFranco DeCiucis
Vita DelFranco DeCiucis, age 79, of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Victor DeCiucis, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at in Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 8, 1939 in Canale Serino, Province of Avellino, Italy, she was daughter of the late Vincenzo and Anna Vigeretto DelFranco. Vita worked for Remington Shaver and retired from DeLuca's Pasta, Derby. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and canning. But above all, she was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jolene Marie DeCiucis, a brother, Peter DelFranco and a sister, Antoinette Pawloski. Survivors include four loving children, Joseph DeCiucis and his wife Noreen of Ansonia, Roseanna Logan and her husband Jerry of Charlotte, NC, Victoria Rosvall and her husband David of Swoope, VA and Victor DeCiucis Jr., and his wife Kristine of Shelton, ten cherished grandchildren, Jaime, Krista, Kianna, Joseph and Gianni DeCiucis, Jason Logan and his wife Nicole, Matthew Logan, Michael Holly and his wife Ariana, Samantha Holly and Marisa DeCiucis, four adored great-grandchildren, Silas, Declan, Rhys, and Jackson, a sister Sabby Paulus of Conyers, GA, as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 9:00 a.m. from the Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull, and at 10:00 a.m. in St. Margaret's Shrine, Bridgeport, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., in the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home
Download Now