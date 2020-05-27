Vivian Cerreta
1947 - 2020
Vivian A. Cerreta
Vivian A. (Podpolucha) Cerreta, age 72, of Southport passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on July 21, 1947 she was a daughter of the late Victor and Santina Gallo Podpolucha. Vivian had been employed by MBI, Inc. as an inspector for many years before her retirement. She is survived by her loving brothers and sisters, Victor Podpolucha of Bridgeport, Michael Podpolucha of Naugatuck, Ivan Podpolucha and his wife Sherril of Monroe, Paula Beattie and her husband William of Fairfield, Tammy Denton of Derby, Frank Podpolucha and his wife Donna of Shelton and Kenneth Podpolucha of Shelton, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Sonya Osborne and her former husband, Vincent Cerreta. The Family would like to thank the healthcare workers at Bridgeport Hospital who are on the frontlines risking their health caring for patients during this difficult time. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral services and interment were held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
