Vivian R. LaValley LaBrecque, age 95, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Ernest P. LaBrecque, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 7, 1924 in Springfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Emma Ledger LaValley. Vivian was a wonderful and caring friend to so many people. Her caring side was evident in everything she did. She cared deeply for animals, especially her dogs Max and Mini. She was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; her love will always live in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides of Constellation Hospice, especially Patrich Taylor-Elliott, for the tender care and love they provided. Survivors include her loving daughter, Paulette Grassia of Bridgeport, two cherished grandchildren, Richard P. Grassia and his wife Jessica of Trumbull, and Denise Lynn Walker Frezza of Middletown, three adored great-grandchildren, Luciano Frezza and Payton and Hailey Grassia, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Dick Grass. Funeral services will take place on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10:00 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4 – 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 19, 2019