Vivian Ostrom Greene
Benham
Vivian Ostrom Greene Benham, age 94, widow of Milton Benham and resident of Shelton, passed away December 21, 2019. She was born March 8, 1925 in Waterbury, daughter of the late Carl and Ida Swanson Ostrom. She worked as a registered nurse for Griffin Hospital in Derby and Wesley Heights Health Center in Shelton until retirement. Vivian was a longtime member of The First Baptist Church in Ansonia, where she also sang in the choir. She leaves her daughter Sandra Alpert and her husband Stanley of Ansonia, son Edward R. "Bud" Greene and his wife Susan of Oxford, and step-daughter Darlene Zelazny of Newington. She also leaves her grandchildren Leo Falkowski, Laura Vane, Rachel Alpert Hartong, Erin Zelazny, Elizabeth Greene Krolikowski and Andrew Greene and great-grandchildren Sarah and Eric Vane, Asha Perkoski and Ava Krolikowski. In addition to Milton, she was predeceased by her first husband Edward A. Greene, brothers George Ostrom and David Ostrom, sisters Ruth Draugelis and Ingrid Wakeling, and step-daughter Sharon Falkowski. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 11:00 a.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia. There are no calling hours. Vivian will be buried with her first husband, Edward Greene, in Pine Grove Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to Griffin Hospital in Derby or to the . (www.jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 24, 2019