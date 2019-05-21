Vivian R. Martino

Vivian R. Martino, age 80, of Fairfield, CT passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her children on May 18, 2019.

Born in Bridgeport on April 11, 1939, she was predeceased by her husband Frank Sr., her parents Vincenzo Rosso and Giorgia Bellamantina Rosso, and her brothers Santo, Rosano (Duke), and George Rosso.

She was a graduate of Central HIgh, Bridgeport, CT, class of 1958. She was a stay at home mother and then returned to work in the banking and accounting field.

She took great pride at being a wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Her pride and joy was her grandson, Tyler Humphrey who she loved and adored.

Mom (Mama Viv) was well know for cooking amazing meals for her friends and family.

She always gave a warm welcome to all who came over. She would play some Sinatra, sip some wine, and cook! This was her happy place!

We will never forget the number of delicious meals that came out of that kitchen.

She also loved swimming in her pool and frequent trips to the beach!

She is survived by her three children Frank A. Martino Jr., Robert A. Martino, Laurie Humphrey and her grandson Tyler James Humphrey all of Fairfield, CT. Her sister Georgiana and Richard DeBiase of New Haven, CT and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Alfreda Johnson for taking such good care of mom for many years!

Family and friends are welcome to join us at her Memorial Mass on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Assumption, 605 Stratfield Rd., Fairfield, CT at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Vivian's memory may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital. Published in Connecticut Post on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary