Vivienne B. Knapp, age 99, of North Branford, formerly of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Lewis G. Knapp, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Evergreen Woods, North Branford.
Mrs. Knapp was born in Bridgeport to the late William F. and Susannah (Fowles) Beloin. Vivienne graduated from Stratford High School. She pursued vocal training and lived in New York City where she performed in musicals and traveled on tour. In 1955, she married Lewis G. Knapp. They settled in Stratford for many years. Vivienne obtained a BA degree from Sacred Heart University as an adult, and taught English as a Second Language in the Bridgeport school system. She was the first female president of the Stratford Library Association, and oversaw the expansion project of the library in the early 1980's. During the time her husband Lewis, the Stratford Town Historian, published his book In Pursuit of Paradise, Vivienne edited and published a companion book, Paradise Enow, Treasures from Yesterday's Kitchen. Mrs. Knapp, along with her husband, were known for their hospitality, hosting town officials, foreign exchange students, actors who performed at the Shakespeare Theater, and many gatherings of family and friends, at their historic home on Shore Road. In addition to interests in cooking, and sailing, Vivienne traveled extensively around the world, including many trips to the UK to visit family. She had been a member of the Housatonic Boat Club and the Stratford Historical Society. Vivienne will be deeply missed, but always remembered by her loving family. The family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen Woods for their care during Mrs. Knapp's later years.
Vivienne is survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health pandemic, the funeral service and burial were private.
to express condolences.