|
|
Mary (Bornyak) Vonick
Mar 29, 1925 - Jun 5, 2019Mary (Bornyak) Vonick, age 94, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Leroy Ernst Vonick, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Mrs. Vonick was born March 29, 1925 in Jerome, Pennsylvania and had been a longtime area resident. She was retired from SNET and GE and enjoyed Knitting, ceramics, her trips to the casino and spending time with her family. She is survived by her two sons, Michael Vonick and his wife Maureen McCarthy Vonick and Stephen Vonick, a brother Bernie and sister, Helen and several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. from the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford and at 10:00 a.m. in Saint Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Shelton. For further details or to leave condolences, please visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 6, 2019