|
|
Wallace Cogan Sr.
April 21, 1923-
January 25, 2020
Wallace W. Cogan, Sr., age 96, passed away peacefully in his home on January 25, 2020. Wallace was born to parents Grover Cogan and Ida (Raabe) Cogan Godin on April 21, 1923 in Bridgeport, CT. He graduated from Bassick High School and served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a radio operator and attained the rank of Tech Sergeant. He flew 35 missions over Germany during WWII.
Wallace worked at Textron Lycoming in Stratford, CT and after retirement found enjoyment working as a starter at the Short Beach Golf Course in Stratford. He was an avid golfer who also found pleasure in playing softball for Textron Lycoming, fishing, bowling, playing pinochle and taking trips to the casino with his wife. He will be remembered as a devoted husband and loving father whose love for his family was indisputable. He had a quick wit, was full of humor and told entertaining stories. He was always singing which kept those around him smiling. He is loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.
Wallace is survived by his loving son, Wallace W. Cogan, Jr. (Amelia) of Shelton, his granddaughters, Maureen Bunn and Michele (Sean) Dingwall, all of Shelton and Tracy Sangster of Seymour. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Del Mastrobattisto, Nicholas and Justin Dingwall and Olivia Bunn, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Helen (Sugar Plum), of 76 year, his daughter, Nancy Sangster, his parents and his siblings.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service and Military Honor observed at 630 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. His interment will be privately held in Mountain Grove Cemetery.
To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 28, 2020