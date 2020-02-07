|
Wallace Sloves
Wallace "Wally" Sloves age 86 of Stratford, CT passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Hospice By The Sea in Boca Raton, FL after a brief illness. Mr. Sloves was born in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Benjamin and Rose Sloves and brother to the late Melvyn Sloves and Babette Zakin.
Wallace was a proud veteran of the US Army. He was a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology Class of 1953. He subsequently taught at F.I.T. for over 54 years where he was loved by students and faculty leaving a legacy of designers for generations to come. He was an award-winning designer of Ladies fashion wear focusing on custom designed wedding and mother of the bride dresses. In his later years, he won multiple awards for his artwork and was an active member of both the Oronoque Village and Rodeph Sholom communities.
Wallace is survived by his beloved wife Sheila Sloves of 59 years. Sheila and Wally shared a love of theatre, the arts, dance and travel and explored the world hand in hand together from Africa to Asia to Europe, Russia, South and Central Americas and beyond. His legacy will continue through his devoted children Risa, Glenn, and Scott as well as son-in-law Mark and daughter-in-law Juli along with his 7 grandchildren Gabrielle, Alana, Samantha, Blake, Sophia, Benjamin, and Raquel.
Services will take place on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m at The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road in Fairfield, with interment following at Rodeph Sholom Cemetery, 190 Kings Highway E, Fairfield, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to The Israel Cancer Research Fund at www.icrfonline.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 8, 2020