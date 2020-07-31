Wally J. O'Hara

Wally J. O'Hara of Sandy Hook, CT passed away peacefully at his son's home on July 28, 2020. The son of Raymond and Florence O'Hara, he was born on December 19, 1930 in Bronx, NY and grew up in Larchmont, NY. He graduated from Xavier High School in NYC and St. Michael's College (University of Toronto) and enjoyed a successful career at GMAC in Bridgeport, CT, and later at Glendinning Marketing Companies in Westport, CT.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Priscilla O'Hara, his devoted daughter Laurel O'Hara of Weston, his sons, Scott O'Hara of West Haven, Christopher O'Hara of Weston, and stepson, Gregory Levan (Karen) of Farmington. His grandson, Jake O'Hara brought so much joy to his life as well as Ethan and Aidan Levan. He is also survived by his brother- and sisters-in-law, Kevin McNeill, Gail Moginie and Janet Jensen; Julia Fallo O'Hara, his former wife, Ann McNeill Johnson, and by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Raymond and sister-in-law, Mary of Norwalk.

Wally loved poetry, singing, humor and dips in the ocean at his cottage where he spent his summers in Oak Beach, Long Island.

A 10:30 a.m. service will be held at St. Aloysius Church in New Canaan on Monday, August 3rd, followed by internment at St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk, CT.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CT Food Bank or Children's Health Defense.



