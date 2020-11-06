1/1
Walter C. Oliveira
1982 - 2020
Walter C. Oliveira, age 38, of Roxbury passed away suddenly on Monday, November 2, 2020. Born in Derby on May 13, 1982, he was a beloved son of Carlos A. and Maria I. (Raposo) Oliveira of Beacon Falls. Walter had worked as a Trooper for the CT State Police, where he built many lasting friendships. Walter had a passion for cars and he was extremely talented and gifted with his hands. His vast knowledge for working on and building cars from the ground up led to the restoration of his beloved Corvette. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him, especially his faithful canine companions, Remy and Ace. In addition to his parents, Carlos and Maria Oliveira, he is also survived by his brother, David A. Oliveira of Derby, his aunts, Maria Christina Tavares and her husband Edward of North Dartmouth, MA, and Maria Edwarda Luchansky and her husband Gregory of Naugatuck, his cousins, Alexandra Marie Tavares, Quentin Edward Tavares, Paul Edward Botelho, Kevin Botelho and Angie Marie Luchansky as well as many close friends too numerous to mention.
Due to the concerns affecting us all at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://concussionfoundation.org/give-online. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
