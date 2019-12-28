|
|
Norman Walter Domozych
Norman Walter Domozych, age 91, of Shelton,devoted husband to Lois (Labbe) Domozych, beloved father of Walter Domozych, Elaine Raccio, Mary Spickle. Friends may call on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 4 pm to 6 pm at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. His funeral service will begin following the calling hours at 6 pm in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may to made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Read full obituary and leave online condolences at www.riverviewfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 29, 2019