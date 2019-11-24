|
|
Walter F. Ingram Jr.
Walter F. Ingram Jr., age 95 of Shelton, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Griffin Hospital Derby. Born in Bridgeport he was a longtime Fairfield resident before moving to Shelton several years ago. He was a retired CPA and assistant controller at Anaconda Erickson and he received a business and accounting degree from Antioch College, and also served in the Navy during WWII. Walter is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years Ruth Convard Ingram, sons William Ingram and Christopher and wife Karen Ingram. Daughters Nancy Mantius and husband Steve and Susan Oesterling and husband Eric. 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held in Gate of Heaven Cemetery Trumbull, The LARSON FUNERAL HOME Bridgeport is in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 25, 2019