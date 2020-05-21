Walter "Mort" J. Faherty

FAHERTY, Walter "Mort" J., of Watertown, formerly of Bridgeport, CT. May 17, 2020. Age 92. Loving son of the late Stephen J. and Mary K. (Shiel) Faherty. Dear brother of the late Stephen F. Faherty, John M. "Jack" Faherty, Margaret M. Murthur, Richard C. Faherty, Sr., and Paul E. Faherty. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mort was predeceased by his beloved companion and friend, Barbara Speer. Mort graduated from the University of Bridgeport with a master's degree in Physical Education. He taught in various school systems within Fairfield County and at Christ the King Preparatory School where he also coached baseball. He was a supervisor at the University of Bridgeport's Marina Dining Hall and gave many high school and college students their first job and served as a mentor to many of those students. He later worked for the City of Bridgeport in both the Physical Education program and the Health Department. Mort was a longtime resident of the South End of Bridgeport and proudly served as its Democratic District Leader and a Justice of the Peace. He was always there to lend a helping hand and share a good joke. As a result of the public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings the Funeral Service and Interment will be private. US Army Veteran, Korea.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store