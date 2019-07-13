|
|
Walter J. Pastick
Walter J. Pastick, 97, of Ansonia entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 11, in the Hewitt Memorial Rehab Center. He is the husband of the late Mabel Fieblekorn Pastick.
He was born in Bridgeport on Nov. 21, 1921, son of the late John J. and Frances (Valities) Pastick. A former communicant of St. Anthony Church in Ansonia, a Veteran of WWII U.S. Navy, a former member of the American Legion Post 50, V.F.W.Post, Lituanian Catholic Men's Club and retired from Sikorsky Aircraft.
Survivors are 3 sons, Steven Joseph Pastick of Hartford, Terrance Alexander Pastick of Seymour, and Walter Joseph Pastick of Santa Cruz, Cal. and 7 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Alexander Pastick.
On Monday, July 15, the family will hold a service from 8:30 till 9:15 in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N.Cliff St., Ansonia then to Holy Rosary Church for a mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Burial with full military honors will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, Seymour.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 14, 2019