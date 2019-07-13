Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1578
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Pastick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter J. Pastick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter J. Pastick Obituary
Walter J. Pastick
Walter J. Pastick, 97, of Ansonia entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 11, in the Hewitt Memorial Rehab Center. He is the husband of the late Mabel Fieblekorn Pastick.
He was born in Bridgeport on Nov. 21, 1921, son of the late John J. and Frances (Valities) Pastick. A former communicant of St. Anthony Church in Ansonia, a Veteran of WWII U.S. Navy, a former member of the American Legion Post 50, V.F.W.Post, Lituanian Catholic Men's Club and retired from Sikorsky Aircraft.
Survivors are 3 sons, Steven Joseph Pastick of Hartford, Terrance Alexander Pastick of Seymour, and Walter Joseph Pastick of Santa Cruz, Cal. and 7 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Alexander Pastick.
On Monday, July 15, the family will hold a service from 8:30 till 9:15 in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N.Cliff St., Ansonia then to Holy Rosary Church for a mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Burial with full military honors will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, Seymour.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now