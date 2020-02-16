Connecticut Post Obituaries
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1578
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
Walter J. Soderberg III


1939 - 2020
Walter J. Soderberg III Obituary
Walter J. Soderberg III
Walter J. Soderberg III entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Feb. 13. He was born in Bridgeport on March 20, 1939, son of the late Walter J. and Ruth Mae (Lockwood) Soderberg Jr. A Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a retired Postal Carrier.
Survivors are son Christopher (Emily "Elvira") Soderberg of Bolton, daughter Katelyn Soderberg of Seymour, brother Robert (Jocelyn) Soderberg of So. Carolina, grandson Colton and granddaughter Kaley, and his former wife Patricia Siglinger Soderberg of Seymour.
Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 6-7 p.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia. Burial with full Military Honors will be in CT Veterans Cemetery on Thursday.
Memorial donations may be made to the Veterans Hospital in care of the Funeral Home.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 18, 2020
