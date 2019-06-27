Connecticut Post Obituaries
Walter Kiernan Obituary
Walter J. Kiernan
Walter J. Kiernan, age 22, of Milford, beloved son of Walter G. Kiernan and Mary Ellen Harriman, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Walter was born in Milford on July 26, 1996. He graduated from Jonathan Law High School and was currently working for Stevens Ford Auto Group as a car prep detailer. Walter was a car enthusiast and loved the New York Mets and Minnesota Vikings. He was an avid bass guitar player and was enjoying learning how to play golf with his father. Walter was taken from this life too soon and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his brother, Kevin Harriman and sister, Courtney Kiernan of Milford; uncles, Artie Harriman of Branford and Randy Harriman, James Kiernan and Patrick Kiernan, all of Milford and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Walter was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Anne Kiernan, aunts, Mary Elizabeth Kiernan and Terri Harriman and uncle, Brian Harriman.
Friends and family may call on Monday, July 1st from 4:00 pm – 8:00 p.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, July 2nd at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 28, 2019
