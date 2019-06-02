Walter Lee Bills

Walter Lee Bills, age 75, of Shelton, entered into rest mid morning on June 1st, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 27th 1943 to the late Walter Benton Bills and Virginia Lee Bills. Walter graduated from Washington Lee High School, Class of 1962. He graduated from Pittsburg Aeronautics School Class of 1964. Soon after graduating, Walter enlisted in the United States Army in 1964 and served with distinction in Vietnam. While there Walt also taught English to the Vietnamese. He was honorably discharged in 1967. Upon return to the states, he started working as a skilled and accomplished machinist and diesel mechanic. He retired in 2009 to dedicate his time to his other two loves, God and his family.

Walt was an active member of the American Legion, serving as chaplain for many years, and was the longtime Recording Secretary of the Shelton Derby Memorial Day Parade. He was also an active member of his church, where he served as Vice President of the Church Council. In his retirement, he loved to spend time with his grandchildren and cherished his time baking more and more cookies with his grandsons every year. An active and loving family man, many will remember him as a scout leader, a soldier, a husband, a father, grandfather, brother, and most importantly, a great and amazing friend.

He is survived by his wife Rebecca Bills, his children Lori Tagg ( Don Tagg) and Steven Bills (Erika Bills), grandchildren Ryan Whitney (Nikki Whitney), Nathan Eckert, MeKenna Bills.

Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Wednesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. A funeral service with full military honors will begin at 6:30. Memorial contributions are requested to the Americal Legion Sutter Terlizzi Post #16, 295 Old Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT and to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 466 Elm St, Monroe, CT 06468.

