Walter Lee White
1935 - 2020
Walter Lee White
Walter Lee White Sr, age 85, of Stratford passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in his home. He was the beloved husband of Rose Elizabeth (Allen) White. Born in Bridgeport on October 14, 1935 he was the youngest son of the late Milton and Mary (Cromartie) White, addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sibling: Lucille Bennett; Esther Bolling; Cleveland (Sonny) White; and George Reed.
A proud U.S. army veteran. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Charles Young Post #140. Walter worked in several different industries prior to his retirement from Hubbell's as a machine mechanic. Walter loved his family and enjoyed being the joker at all family gatherings. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his beloved wife Rose in excess of 60 years, other survivors include his children, Gloria White of Bridgeport, Leonard White of Fairfield, Walter White Jr. of North Carolina, and Harold (Shymeis) White of Georgia. A host of grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces and nephews.
A walk-through visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT. The Funeral Service will be private for the family. Interment will take place at State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT. For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Baker-Isaac Funeral Services - Bridgeport
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Isaac Funeral Services - Bridgeport
985 Stratford Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06607
(203) 333-0468
