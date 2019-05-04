Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-6097
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Arch Angel Church
310 Pulaski Street
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Syc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Syc Jr.


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter Syc Jr. Obituary
Walter B. Syc Jr.
Syc, Walter B. Syc Jr., age 65, of Bridgeport, passed away suddenly on May 1, 2019 in St. Joseph's Center, Trumbull. Walter was born on October 19, 1953 in Bridgeport and was the son of the late Walter Sr. and Veronica Yusko Syc. He was employed by Carpenter Technology as a crane operator for many years. Walter is survived by one brother, John A. Syc and his wife, Cheryl of Texas, two nephews, John A. Syc Jr. and Edward T. Syc, one niece, Tara Syc-Topping and husband Darin, one great-nephew, Destin Topping, and one great-niece, Shea Syc. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Michael the Arch Angel Church, 310 Pulaski Street, Bridgeport, CT where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Friends may call at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com.
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Published in Connecticut Post on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
Download Now