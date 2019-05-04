Walter B. Syc Jr.

Syc, Walter B. Syc Jr., age 65, of Bridgeport, passed away suddenly on May 1, 2019 in St. Joseph's Center, Trumbull. Walter was born on October 19, 1953 in Bridgeport and was the son of the late Walter Sr. and Veronica Yusko Syc. He was employed by Carpenter Technology as a crane operator for many years. Walter is survived by one brother, John A. Syc and his wife, Cheryl of Texas, two nephews, John A. Syc Jr. and Edward T. Syc, one niece, Tara Syc-Topping and husband Darin, one great-nephew, Destin Topping, and one great-niece, Shea Syc. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Michael the Arch Angel Church, 310 Pulaski Street, Bridgeport, CT where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Friends may call at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com.

