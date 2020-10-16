Walter Worobel

Walter J. Worobel
Walter J. Worobel was born in Chicago, Illinois, the son of John and Mary Worobel. He attended Central High School in Bridgeport, CT and graduated in 1949. Prior to joining the Air Force in 1945, he met Josephine Jarchuska, whom he would marry on May 15,1955. He was honorably discharged in 1949. Walter and Josephine raised their four children in Milford, CT. Upon retiring, they moved to New Bern, NC where Walter enjoyed fishing and Josephine enjoyed ceramics and MahJong with friends. Their final move was to Waco, Texas to be near their daughter and her family. Survivors include his children, Donna Wheeler (Darrell) of Waco, TX, Robert Worobel (Linda) of Milford, CT, John Worobel of Meriden, CT, and Eileen Hall (Jeffrey) of Bethlehem, PA. He had ten grandchildren, Barrett, Lauren and Austin Wheeler, Robbie and Samuel Worobel, Gary, Jenna, and Trevor Worobel, Ryan and Mackenzie Hall and three great-grandchildren, Faith and Jade Worobel and Caroline Wheeler. Surviving siblings include brothers Michael Worobel (Lucille), Andrew Worobel (Cindy) and sisters Dorothy Smith, Helen Tomac and Kathleen Albanese and sister-in-law Helen Engel. He also had many nieces and nephews he enjoyed spending time with. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Josephine, his parents, John and Mary, brothers, Joseph, Stephen and sister Virginia. Walter will be laid to rest next to his wife at St. John Cemetery in Monroe, CT. Walter will have a military service and pending services next spring. The family would like to thank Wesley Woods Rehab and Providence Hospice in Waco Texas who gave him such loving care the last years of his life. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com