Wanda Katiewicz
Wanda (Chatcavage) Katiewicz, age 96 of Stratford, passed away on April 3, 2020 at Gardner Heights, Shelton.
Wanda was born in Shenandoah, PA and resided in Stratford for most of her life. She worked for Aerosol Techniques and Kays Department Store. Wanda enjoyed gardening and had a feisty spirit. Above all, Wanda loved her grandchildren.
Wanda is survived by her son, Joseph and his wife, Gail, of Seymour; her grandchildren, Denyse of Seymour and Nancy and Stephen and his wife, Shelly, of VT; her great-grandchildren, Ashley of Stratford, Ryan of Seymour, and Ryder and Lilly of VT and Angel and Arianna; her great-great-grandchildren, Lucas and Taylor of Stratford; and her brother-in-law, Frank Suponski. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Joseph; her children, Dennis, David, Marie, and Christine; grandchildren, Todd and Joey Chatcavage; daughter-in-law Linda Katiewicz; and two sisters and two brothers.
We wish to sincerely thank the staff of Gardner Heights for their compassion and care during Wanda's time of residence.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, all services will be private. Arrangements in care of Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2020