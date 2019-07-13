Wanda Rosado-Perez

Wanda Rosado-Perez, age 48, of, Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her loving husband, Eligio Perez Jr., her devoted daughter; Mercedes and Kaylin, her father Rafael Rosado Sr., of Bridgeport, her brother Rafael Rosado Jr., and Madeline Martinez, of Norwalk, her sister Evelyn R. Martinez and Richard Martinez, of Orlando, FL and several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother Ramonita (Ruiz) Rosado. Friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Tuesday at 9:15 am at the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave., Bridgeport and at 10:00 am at The Cathedral of St. Augustines, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in Mt. Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport. Friends may call on Monday from 5 to 8 pm. She will be deeply missed by her loving family, and the family takes comfort in her reunion with Mom. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 14, 2019