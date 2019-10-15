|
Wanda Vlodek
Wanda Vlodek, age 86 of Shelton, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt, was called to heaven on October 11th, 2019. Wanda was surrounded by family during her illness and final moments before passing at Bridgeport Hospital.
Wanda was born on March 24, 1933, to the late Antoni and Antonina (Ustaszewski) Tyszka. She was raised in Bridgeport and attended Central High School. After graduation, she became an award winning dance instructor for Arthur Murray and was joined by Charles who would become her husband of 63 years.
After raising four children, Wanda would rejoin the workforce for the City Of Bridgeport as an accountant, manager of Stratbridge Apartments and eventually retire from Schick Razors.
Wanda was an animal lover who always had a German Shepherd companion by her side. She loved spending time with her family camping, shopping, crafting, cooking, gardening, traveling and was active in St. Michaels Parish where she was the President of the Parent Teachers Association. Wanda and her husband enjoyed each other's company on trips to the casino for blackjack and poker, and Navy reunions. Holding a deep belief in God, Wanda was an active member of St. Lawrence Church, going on many pilgrimages, visiting the sick, and serving as a Eucharistic minister.
She was predeceased by her husband Charles, son Charles, and her siblings Henryk, Michael, and Zygmunt Tyszka.
Left to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Wanda are sons Thomas Vlodek, Paul Vlodek and his wife Joanna, daughter Marianne Vass, granddaughter Paige Vass, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Thursday, October 17th, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. On October 18th, 2019, the procession will leave the funeral home at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, Shelton. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield.
Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 16, 2019