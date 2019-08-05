Connecticut Post Obituaries
Miller Ward Funeral Home and Cremation Service
260 Bank Street
Seymour, CT 06483
203-888-2021
Warren Louis Horvath Obituary
Warren Louis Horvath
Warren Louis Horvath, age 81, of Seymour, the beloved husband of 50 years to Corinne Cretella Horvath , entered into eternal rest peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Griffin Hospital. He was born in New York City, NY on December 7, 1937, the son of the late Joseph and Veronica Chucok Horvath.
Warren was a retired Teamster and belonged to Local #443. Warren drove for Hess Oil Company for several years and also owned his own painting company. He was a devout communicant of the Church of the Good Shepherd of Seymour. Warren was a loving husband, father and "Poppy". Warren enjoyed bingo, motorcycles, his family and friends. He especially loved being with his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Warren will be sadly missed by all, but will remain forever in our hearts.
In addition to his beloved wife Corinne his family includes his two loving sons James (Lauren) Horvath, Sr. of Naugatuck, Donald Horvath of Ansonia, a caring daughter Marie (David) John of Bristol, two beloved brothers Martin (Barbara) Horvath of Southbury, Frank (Michelle) Horvath of Harwinton, two loving sisters-in-law Patricia Horvath of Shelton and Connie Horvath Baker of Montana, four cherished grandchildren Nicole, James Jr. and Brandon Horvath and Joseph John, seven cherished great-grandchildren Mallory Weaver, Jay Horvath, Jayce Reyes, Donni Horvath, Abigail Reilly, Phyllise Horvath and Gianni Flores. He was predeceased by two beloved brothers Robert and Michael Horvath.
A Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of Warren's Life will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Nicholas Parish/Church of the Good Shepherd, 135 Mountain Road, Seymour. Interment in the family plot at Mountain Meadows Cemetery in Seymour will follow. Friends and relatives may call at The Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank St. (RT 67, across from Klarides Village) Seymour on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Memorial gifts in Warren's memory may be made to The Smilow Cancer Center of Derby through the funeral home.
To leave online condolences or to light a virtual candle, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 6, 2019
