Wayne Clark
1959 - 2020
Wayne A. Clark
Aug 16,1959 -
June 23, 2020Wayne A. Clark, age 60, of Ansonia, entered into eternal rest on June 23, 2020 with his loving family by his side at home. He was the devoted husband of 39 years to Brenda Szentmiklosy Clark. Wayne was born in Bridgeport, on August 16, 1959 the loving son of Donald and Grace Cerrutti Clark. He was raised in Milford and graduated from Jonathan Law in 1978. Wayne was a sales manager for many years with Savoy/General Linen and most recently with Churchill Linen. He loved skiing and was an expert skier at Mount Killington, VT where he enjoyed skiing with his granddaughter Brianna Lee Clark. He loved gardening, watching football and traveling.
He is the beloved father of Carrie Lee Hayes and father-in-law of her husband Brendan, and grandfather to their daughter Livianna Grace Hayes, and son-in-law to Julius Szentmiklosy, and brother-in-law to Dawn DiFederico and her husband William, Lynn Caserta and her husband Wayne, Shawn Szentmiklosy and his wife Tonya. He was a loving uncle to James M. DeCava and Devin and Trevor Szentmiklosy.
Due to the covid pandemic a Memorial will be celebrated in the future at a day and time to be announced. Leave condolences for the family at www.riverviewfh.com.

Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
