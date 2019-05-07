Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Beach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne G. Beach

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne G. Beach Obituary
Wayne G. Beach
Wayne G. Beach, age 66, of Huntington entered into rest on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the CT Hospice. He was the devoted husband of Carol (Zygmant) Beach and loving father of Shannon Beach. Friends may call on Thursday from 4:00 - 6:30 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. A service will follow at 6:30 at the parlor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To read his full obituary and leave condolences, go to www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now