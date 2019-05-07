|
Wayne G. Beach
Wayne G. Beach, age 66, of Huntington entered into rest on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the CT Hospice. He was the devoted husband of Carol (Zygmant) Beach and loving father of Shannon Beach. Friends may call on Thursday from 4:00 - 6:30 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. A service will follow at 6:30 at the parlor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To read his full obituary and leave condolences, go to www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 7, 2019