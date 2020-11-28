Wayne K. Lindberg, Jr.
Wayne K. Lindberg Jr. passed suddenly from this life on November 24, 2020. He was the son of Wayne K. Lindberg Sr. of Stratford, CT and Deborah Spinelli Salerno and his loving stepfather Robert Jay Salerno of East Haven, CT. In addition to his parents, survivors include his sister Brittany Lindberg, his one and only niece who he loved very much, Mia Lindberg, his grandmothers Elizabeth "Betty" Spinelli of Branford, CT and Charlotte Lindberg of Stratford, CT, his special friend, Paige Greger-Moser as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Ercole Spinelli and William Lindberg.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, a private family memorial Mass was offered, and burial took place in Mountain Grove Cemetery in Easton, CT. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com
