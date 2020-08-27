Wayne Randall

Wayne A. Randall
Wayne A. Randall, of Trumbull, formerly of Stamford and Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 97. He was the beloved husband of the late Helen M. Randall for nearly 64 years. Born in Clinton, MA to Rufus and Beth (Walker) Randall, Wayne spent much of his early life on his family dairy farm in Bolton, MA. He earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Education from Fitchburg State University, and later earned a Master's Degree from NYU. Wayne served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and participated in the Liberation of Paris and marched in the Champs Elysees victory parade. He was wounded in the Battle of the Hurtgen Forest and was awarded a Purple Heart. Wayne became a teacher of mathematics and wood working in MA and CT. He later worked for MetLife, Connecticut General, and Shearson Hammill, ending his career at the New York Stock Exchange as a Senior Training Specialist. Wayne was a devout Catholic and attended daily Mass. He was an active parishioner of St. Mary's in Stamford and Our Lady of the Assumption in Fairfield as a lector, money counter, CCD teacher and fundraiser. Wayne was also civic minded; he contributed to zoning board meetings for the benefit of the neighborhood and regularly visited the sick and elderly. He was a skilled woodworker, cared for his many tools, and could repair almost anything. Wayne loved music, poetry, nature, and spending time outdoors; he was proud of his large and fruitful garden, often sharing vegetables with neighbors. Wayne enjoyed spending summer vacations with his family on Cobbetts Pond in New Hampshire and singing Christmas carols around the piano with his children. Wayne was a devoted husband and caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by eight loving children: Ann Randall of Black Rock, Mary Lou Randall of Boston, MA, Peggy Flaherty (Jack) of Fairfield, John Randall of Lynn, MA, James Randall (Susan) of Stamford, Kathleen Randall Gill (Scott) of Avon, Rosemary Irving of Phoenix, AZ, and Judith Randall of Norfolk; 12 cherished grandchildren, Daniel Flaherty (Nancy), Eileen Moore (William), Kathleen Nagle (Kiely), Brian Flaherty (Kelly), James Randall (Keileen), Patrick Randall, Kevin Randall, Caroline Gill, Brendan Gill, Elita Irving, Ian Irving, and Moriah Irving; 7 beloved great-grandchildren, John, Andrew and Helena Flaherty, Brady and Keira Moore, Reid Randall, and Madeline Nagle; as well as one brother, Edward Randall of Worcester, MA and one sister, Martha Randall of Arlington, MA; and several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to greet the family for calling hours (walk-through visitation) on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield and to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield, CT 06825. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Fairfield. Donations may be made in Wayne's memory to Our Lady of the Assumption Church. For information on how to attend the service remotely through Zoom, or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com