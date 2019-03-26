|
|
Wayne Rocco DaMato
Wayne Rocco DaMato, age 52, of Stratford, passed away on March 22, 2019 in his home. Wayne was born in Bridgeport on November 12, 1966 to Vincent DaMato Sr. of Stratford and the late Charlene Herman DaMato, and has been a lifelong area resident. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was an avid fan of the New York Giants and the New York METS. Survivors in addition to his father include his brothers, Vincent DaMato Jr. of Milford, and Dennis DaMato and his wife Christine of Oxford, sister, Debbie Zalewski of North Haven, nieces and nephews, Haley, Nicholas, Vincent, Nicole, David and April. Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 26, 2019