Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne DaMato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Rocco DaMato


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne Rocco DaMato Obituary
Wayne Rocco DaMato
Wayne Rocco DaMato, age 52, of Stratford, passed away on March 22, 2019 in his home. Wayne was born in Bridgeport on November 12, 1966 to Vincent DaMato Sr. of Stratford and the late Charlene Herman DaMato, and has been a lifelong area resident. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was an avid fan of the New York Giants and the New York METS. Survivors in addition to his father include his brothers, Vincent DaMato Jr. of Milford, and Dennis DaMato and his wife Christine of Oxford, sister, Debbie Zalewski of North Haven, nieces and nephews, Haley, Nicholas, Vincent, Nicole, David and April. Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now